Inter students protest physical exams in Islamabad

The protesters gathered at the Faizabad Interchange. They blocked road and pelted stones at vehicles.

They said educational institutes remained close throughout the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now physical exams have been ordered after online classes for a short period.

The protesting students demanded online exams.

The police tear-gassed the protesters and forced them to disperse.

There were no reports of any casualty.