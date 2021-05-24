Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Indian diplomat’s wife tests positive for coronavirus in Pakistan

She came to Pakistan on May 22

Photo: File - AFP

The wife of an Indian diplomatic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said Monday.

The woman arrived in Pakistan as part of a 12-member delegation from India on May 22 through Wagah border. Their tests came out negative the first time, but the woman tested positive when another round of tests was done as per SOPs.

Pakistan has asked the delegation to quarantine.

The foreign office said that Pakistan has told the Indian foreign ministry to ensure strict compliance of SOPs as per the National Control Command Centre’s instructions.

Death toll in India has crossed 300,000 due to the virus, it said Monday. It is the third country after the United States and Brazil to hit the figure as it battles a huge wave of infections, AFP reported.

The South Asian nation has been hitting record single-day rises in infections and fatalities in recent weeks, with its healthcare system overwhelmed by the Covid-19 wave, according to AFP.

