Inbound passengers carrying fake Covid-19 test results: CAA

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has noted that international passengers landing in the country, specially from Gulf states, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the airports despite a negative PCR test result.

“Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that the passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results,” a notification by the authority stated.

“This endangered not only others travelling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

The CAA has instructed all airlines operating in the country to ensure passengers carry Covid-19 test results conducted by government labs.

Other directives are:

No test result be accepted with a valid QR code certifying the negative test result in the name of the passenger

Only original test results/reports are accepted prior to checking in passengers or flights to Pakistan. No copies are accepted

Passengers not registered through the Pass Track App are not allowed to travel to Pakistan.

Last week, the authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes.

If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week.

Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

