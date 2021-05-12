Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Inbound passengers carrying fake Covid-19 test results: CAA

Issues strict directives to airlines

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Inbound passengers carrying fake Covid-19 test results: CAA

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has noted that international passengers landing in the country, specially from Gulf states, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the airports despite a negative PCR test result. "Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that the passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results," a notification by the authority stated. "This endangered not only others travelling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19." The CAA has instructed all airlines operating in the country to ensure passengers carry Covid-19 test results conducted by government labs. Other directives are: No test result be accepted with a valid QR code certifying the negative test result in the name of the passengerOnly original test results/reports are accepted prior to checking in passengers or flights to Pakistan. No copies are acceptedPassengers not registered through the Pass Track App are not allowed to travel to Pakistan. Last week, the authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes. If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week. Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has noted that international passengers landing in the country, specially from Gulf states, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the airports despite a negative PCR test result.

“Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that the passengers traveled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results,” a notification by the authority stated.

“This endangered not only others travelling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

The CAA has instructed all airlines operating in the country to ensure passengers carry Covid-19 test results conducted by government labs.

Other directives are:

  • No test result be accepted with a valid QR code certifying the negative test result in the name of the passenger
  • Only original test results/reports are accepted prior to checking in passengers or flights to Pakistan. No copies are accepted
  • Passengers not registered through the Pass Track App are not allowed to travel to Pakistan.

Last week, the authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes.

If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week.

Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

 
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Coronavirus
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
civil aviation authority, inbound travelers, passengers, international passengers, CAA warning, airline SOPs,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.