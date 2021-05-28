Inaction on Palestine issue questioning UNSC’s credibility: UNGA president

The United Nations Security Council’s inaction on the Palestine issue has not only raised questions on the body but also is hurting its credibility, United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said.

In a speech in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in blatant human rights abuses. “Negotiations are urgently needed to establish two independent states. The UN General Assembly will not sit idly until peace is restored in the Middle East.”

The UNGA president urged Pakistan to bring the Kashmir issue to the United Nations with more vigour. “I have always urged the parties to refrain from changing the status of the disputed territory and urge India and Pakistan to work for a peaceful solution to this problem,” he said.

Bozkir added that solving the Kashmir issue will help strengthen relations between India and Pakistan.

PM Khan meets Bozkir

UNGA President Bozkir met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

A wide range of issues was discussed during the meeting pertaining to regional and international peace and security, sustainable development and economic recovery efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Views were exchanged on key items on the UN agenda such as Palestine, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghan peace process, and illicit financial flows from proceeds of crime, corruption and bribery.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), Mr. @Volkan_Bozkir called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. pic.twitter.com/7oCUOgBPjB — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 27, 2021

The premier underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism with the UN playing a central role.

He highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the UN auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries’ economic recovery efforts and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by the target date of 2030.

UNGA president briefed the PM on the multiple initiatives undertaken during his Presidency of the UN General Assembly to address key international political and socio-economic issues.