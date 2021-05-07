Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Illegally stored wheat bags worth Rs400m seized in Pindi Bhattian

Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Illegally stored wheat bags worth Rs400m seized in Pindi Bhattian

The district administration of Pindi Bhattian seized 190,000 sacks of hoarded wheat worth Rs400 million from a godown in the city. According to the assistant commissioner, the action was taken against the warehouse as a part of the Punjab government's policy against hoarding essential items such as sugar and wheat. "The wheat sacks will be sent to the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation," the AC said, adding that the warehouse has been sealed and a case has been registered against the owner. Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan said that operations against hoarders of wheat are underway in Sialkot, Wazirabad, Nowshera Virkan, Kamonki, Mandi Yazman, and other cities of Punjab. The government will no more allow anyone to store wheat, he said, adding that the food department and district administration are on high alert to take strict action without any discrimination. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
