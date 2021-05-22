IHC to hear petitions against Sharif family on May 25

The Islamabad High Court will take up the cases against the Sharif family, including former PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, on May 25.

The Registrar’s Office has issued a cause list.

The court will hear all the petitions filed, by NAB and Sharif family, in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references.

The bench will also decide how it will hear the appeals filed by Nawaz Sharif as he has been declared absconding now.

Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Islamabad court has even issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz.

