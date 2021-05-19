Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Court orders restoration of Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship

NADRA revoked his citizenship in 2019

Posted: May 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court orders restoration of Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship

Photo: File

Islamabad High Court ordered authorities concerned Wednesday to restore the CNIC and citizenship of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, and said the action was beyond the purview of NADRA.

It also overturned a ban on him appearing on current affairs shows on TV.

The court expressed anger at NADRA, and said citizenship is a basic human right. Cancelling it is a gross violation of fundamental human rights. “NADRA has been told several times not to do this,” the court said.

On December 12, 2018 a security agency had said that Hamdullah was an Afghan national. It presented a report stating that all of Hamdullah’s documents are fake. How was NADRA able to see a report by an intelligence agency, the court asked in today’s hearing. It said that the agency, too, reports to some authority, and the report has to come from the relevant ministry.

The court had reserved the verdict in May last year. NADRA had told the court that it doesn’t have the authority to cancel anyone’s citizenship. We found no family link or old record on his CNIC, it added.

On October 27, 2019 NADRA revoked Hamdullah’s citizenship and declared him an alien. He was accused of “fraudulently obtaining” his identity card. The JUI-F leader had challenged the cancellation in Islamabad High Court.

The court suspended NADRA’s notification on October 29, 2019.

