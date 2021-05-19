Islamabad High Court disposes of petitions challenging Nawaz’s property auction

Islamabad High Court has termed non-maintainable the petitions that challenged the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties. It said the petitioners have other forums that they can approach first.

Three men filed different petitions Tuesday in the court challenging the auction that is to take place on May 20. The government has decided to auction off Nawaz’s properties in Sheikhupura, Raiwind, and Lahore on Thursday as he remains absconding in the Toshakhana reference.

A man identified as Ashraf Malik claimed that he bought the land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz for Rs75 million. The deal, however, could not be completed due to some complications.

Aslam Aziz, on the other hand, said that he invested in orchards in Raiwind. He said that he planted oranges, java plum, and guava trees there.

Nawaz’s house in Lahore’s Upper Mall is reportedly owned by Mian Iqbal.

All three men had requested the court to declare the decision to auction off their properties null and void.