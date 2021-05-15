If Shehbaz Sharif leaves, he won’t ever return: Sheikh Rasheed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Interior Ministry will decide to place PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List next week, state minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

In an interview with SAMAA TV on Saturday, he said that the summary of the matter is still under circulation in the Federal Cabinet. "Five people from the Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case."

"If Shehbaz leaves now, he will never return just like his brother didn't."

Rasheed said this won't happen and the final decision will be taken according to the law.

Talking about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that it was successful and important decisions will be taken after Eid. "Saudi and Pakistan are going to play an important role in the security of the region."

The minister remarked that disgraced PTI member Jehangir Tareen does not aim to politically harm Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The Tareen group will support the PM in the upcoming budget."

But I know the Opposition is planning something after Eid, he said, adding that people have already started preparing for the next elections. "Whatever it is, the PM will stand in front of them (opposition) like the Great Wall of China," Rasheed concluded.

Shehbaz Sharif, ECL and government

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended placing Shehbaz's name on the ECL Wednesday.

The recommendation was made on the request of the National Accountability Bureau. The cabinet approved the request Thursday. The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references filed by NAB.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.

