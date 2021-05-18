Housemate records statement in Mayra Zulfiqar murder case

Mayra Zulfiqar’s housemate recorded on Tuesday her statement in the murder case of the 26-year-old British-Pakistani.

Iqra said that Mayra, an Instagram star with11,800 Instagram followers, had gone out with two friends Sajal and Ali on the night she was killed. They dropped her back at sehri, she said, adding that Mayra wanted to go to her grandmother’s house but Sajal insisted she stay in Defence.

After Mayra returned, we spoke for some time and then she locked her room. She even spoke to a woman named Rani, who also lives in the UK.

Iqra and Mayra were housemates. They lived on the first floor.

On Monday, the prime suspect recorded his statement in a Lahore court. Saad Ameer Butt, who has been granted interim bail in the case, appeared before a trial court and denied the murder charges. He said that he was friends with Mayra but they stopped talking after an argument.

Butt claimed that Mayra even tried to file a kidnapping case against him after their fight. He said that he stopped talking to her after this and she grew close with another suspect Zahid Jadoon.

The woman was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, the victim was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months back. She was living with a friend in a house in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the investigating officer added.