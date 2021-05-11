Hamza Shahbaz says brother Salman handled finances of Ramzan mills

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has reportedly blamed his brother for the suspicious transactions carried out by the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

SAMAA TV’s Naeem Ashraf Butt obtained a copy of the reply Hamza submitted to the FIA in the Rs25 billion money laundering case. The documents are confidential. The reply was submitted when the PML-N MPA was in jail.

FIA asked him about the suspicious transactions received by the employees of the sugar mills. In his reply, he remarked that he may have been the company CEO but his younger brother Salman Shahbaz, who is absconding in the case, used to handle the finances and other administrative matters.

He was then questioned about a man identified as Rizwan Qureshi, who has been accused of transferring huge amounts of money to the accounts of employees. Hamza said that he does know him but he never authorised Qureshi to carry out such transactions.

He added that the investigating agency will not find an ounce of corruption against him.