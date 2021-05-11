Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz says brother Salman handled finances of Ramzan mills

SAMAA TV obtains copy of his reply to FIA

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Hamza Shahbaz says brother Salman handled finances of Ramzan mills

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has reportedly blamed his brother for the suspicious transactions carried out by the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

SAMAA TV’s Naeem Ashraf Butt obtained a copy of the reply Hamza submitted to the FIA in the Rs25 billion money laundering case. The documents are confidential. The reply was submitted when the PML-N MPA was in jail.

FIA asked him about the suspicious transactions received by the employees of the sugar mills. In his reply, he remarked that he may have been the company CEO but his younger brother Salman Shahbaz, who is absconding in the case, used to handle the finances and other administrative matters.

He was then questioned about a man identified as Rizwan Qureshi, who has been accused of transferring huge amounts of money to the accounts of employees. Hamza said that he does know him but he never authorised Qureshi to carry out such transactions.

He added that the investigating agency will not find an ounce of corruption against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fia hamza shahbaz Ramzan Sugar Mills
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.