Gwadar fisherman becomes millionaire overnight

A fisherman from Gwadar caught a Sua fish weighing 48 kilogrammes last Sunday.

Initially, it was auctioned for Rs30,000 per kg which later rose to Rs180,000.

What makes this species rare is the air bladder it has that is used in the manufacturing of surgical goods. Stitches used for healing internal organs are made from its air bladder.

“Sua meat is not typically eaten but used for medicinal purposes only,” said Abdur Rahim Baloch, assistant director for environment at the Gwadar Development Authority.

Two days ago, another fisherman from Jiwani sold a giant 26kg Sua for Rs800,000. The fish is known to be in great demand in the foreign pharmaceutical market.

