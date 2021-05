A man has been arrested for murdering his friend in Gujrat, the police confirmed Tuesday.

The Shaheen police claimed that the suspect, Nofil Mirza, suspected that his friend was having an affair with his wife. A case has been registered against him.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Taj. He had come from Pakpattan to work as a labourer in Gujrat. During this time, he had befriended Mirza and his wife.

