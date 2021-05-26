Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding

Two men arrested, FIR registered

Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Karachi police raided a wedding in Orangi Town for violating coronavirus SOPs Tuesday night.

According to the deputy commissioner, the groom managed to flee from the wedding, while his father and uncle have been arrested. An FIR has been registered.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the precautionary measures," he said.

The Sindh government has banned all outdoor weddings and gatherings. On Tuesday, new instructions by the chief minister barred people in the province from hosting parties or events with more than 10 people.

The movement of vehicles after 8pm has been restricted in Karachi, except for those travelling with a "valid reason".

The decisions were taken after the coronavirus cases in Sindh rose. The infection rate in Karachi has surpassed 13%, while that of the province is above 8%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi lockdownS orangi town wedding
