Govt to petition SC against allowing Shehbaz to travel abroad

The government has prepared an appeal asking to suspend a Lahore court decision that allowed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad. It will file the petition in the Supreme Court Monday.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

The government petition, however, asks how the honourable judge can decide on the matter without consulting authorities concerned, and when the defendant faces trial in multiple corruption cases.

The petition will ask the Supreme Court to suspend the LHC decision and allow for an appeal.

If Shehbaz Sharif leaves, he won’t ever return: Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Ministry will decide to place Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List next week, state minister Sheikh Rasheed said Saturday.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, he said that the summary of the matter is still under circulation in the Federal Cabinet. “Five people from the Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.”

“If Shehbaz leaves now, he will never return just like his brother didn’t.”

Rasheed said this won’t happen and the final decision will be taken according to the law.

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended placing Shehbaz’s name on the ECL Wednesday.

The recommendation was made on the request of the National Accountability Bureau. The cabinet approved the request Thursday. The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references filed by NAB.

As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.