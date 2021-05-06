‘Govt officers should be fined Rs50,000 for dog bite cases’

As soon as a dog bite is reported in the province, a fine up to Rs50,000 should be imposed on government officers, the Sindh High Court observed on Thursday.

This is the only way cases can be reduced, Justice Muhammad Ali Sahito said while hearing the case on the vaccination and population control of stray dogs in Sindh.

The two-member bench was irked at the Sindh municipal secretary who appeared in court. “The number of dog bite cases has risen out of control,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said.

“What are you guys doing? What is the cantonment board doing?” he questioned. The court warned that if dog bite cases don’t end, DMC and KMC officials will be punished.

To this, the secretary said that no one can stop a dog from biting a person. “We can’t fire 1,600 municipal officers for this.”

They know how to use funds, but not how to vaccinate a stray dog, Justice Sahito claimed. “What are the 350 DMC employees doing?”

Following this, the secretary briefed that 10 days have been given to begin the Anti-Rabies Programme in the province. “The cabinet has approved the procurement of 60 vehicles which will be used to catch dogs.”

He said that there’s no shortage of resources at the district municipal corporations. “Vaccine by-laws have been prepared and approved by the chief minister. A draft will be presented in the next cabinet meeting,” the secretary added.

The court inquired why the administrator of Karachi was not present at the hearing. “Should we send a show-cause notice to him?” Justice Mazhar asked.

The administrator has been summoned at the next hearing. The court instructed the municipal secretary to overlook the project in a personal capacity. All DMCs have, on the other hand, been instructed to submit weekly reports on dog bite cases in the court.

“The only development needed in this matter now is to stop the number of cases,” the court added and adjourned the hearing till June 2.

