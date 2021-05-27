Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Govt not acting against COVID misinformation, cybercrime, says LHC

It was a petition on removal of sacrilegious content

Posted: May 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Govt not acting against COVID misinformation, cybercrime, says LHC

Artwork: Samaa Digital

The government is not fulfilling its responsibility to stop cybercrime and misleading information on coronavirus vaccines on the internet, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan said Thursday.

He was hearing a petition on removal of sacrilegious content.

Justice Khan gave examples of disinformation like claims of deaths after being vaccinated. On the issue of sacrilegious content, he asked the government what could be done about content uploaded outside of Pakistan.

Related: File a case against Google, Lahore High Court tells FIA

The government’s legal representative said that it has acted on several issues on court’s orders and improvements have been seen.

The court has told the petitioner and government to prepare their final arguments in the case, to be presented in the next hearing.

COVID-19 cybercrime pakistan lahore high court
 
lahore high court, cybercrime, covid misinformation
 

