Govt not acting against COVID misinformation, cybercrime, says LHC

The government is not fulfilling its responsibility to stop cybercrime and misleading information on coronavirus vaccines on the internet, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan said Thursday.

He was hearing a petition on removal of sacrilegious content.

Justice Khan gave examples of disinformation like claims of deaths after being vaccinated. On the issue of sacrilegious content, he asked the government what could be done about content uploaded outside of Pakistan.

The government’s legal representative said that it has acted on several issues on court’s orders and improvements have been seen.

The court has told the petitioner and government to prepare their final arguments in the case, to be presented in the next hearing.