Government determined to provide relief to workers: PM Khan

Says govt aware of Covid-19 challenges faced by daily wagers

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen to the story
The PTI government is committed to improve the working and living conditions of workers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. In a message on Labour Day, he said that the government's aim was to provide a better work environment to workers along with the provision of housing and education facilities and health coverage. "We aim to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers." For this purpose, the government has embarked on programmes of vocational training and skills development for workers so that they can get their due share in job markets within and outside the country, the premier said. The PM added that given the coronavirus situation, the government was trying to strike a balance between the lives and livelihood of people, specially the daily wagers. "Our policy is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic," he said, adding that the Mazdoor ka Ehsaas programme is an example of that. We own our labour and we are fully cognizant of our responsibilities towards them, the prime minister concluded.
The PTI government is committed to improve the working and living conditions of workers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a message on Labour Day, he said that the government’s aim was to provide a better work environment to workers along with the provision of housing and education facilities and health coverage.

“We aim to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers.”

For this purpose, the government has embarked on programmes of vocational training and skills development for workers so that they can get their due share in job markets within and outside the country, the premier said.

The PM added that given the coronavirus situation, the government was trying to strike a balance between the lives and livelihood of people, specially the daily wagers.

“Our policy is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic,” he said, adding that the Mazdoor ka Ehsaas programme is an example of that.

We own our labour and we are fully cognizant of our responsibilities towards them, the prime minister concluded.

 
