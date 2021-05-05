Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Government decides to impose two-week lockdown in Punjab

Transport to be suspended, tourist spots to remain closed

Posted: May 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Punjab government has decided to impose a lockdown across the province for two weeks from May 8. All kinds of transport will be suspended and tourist spots will remain closed in the province. The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid. The government will establish checkpoints in every city to restrict the movement of people. The virus has so far claimed 18,429 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 841,636.
