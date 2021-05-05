Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’

The CIA police arrested Tuesday night Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, along with from a private housing in Lahore.

He has been accused of giving shelter to criminals and facilitating suspects involved in land grabbing, kidnapping, and extortion.

Four other people, including Butt’s son and trader Sheikh Ashfaq, have been arrested too. The police said that Ashfaq has also been named in a murder case in Ichhra.

The police have seized seven rifles and a pistol from the suspects. Further investigation is underway.

