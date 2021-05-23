Four men killed in armed clash in Shikarpur

Four men were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Shikarpur’s Garhi Yasin Sunday morning, the police said.

According to reports, the two groups had a decade-old history of enmity. They kept firing in the area for three hours before police reached the crime scene.

The police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to the Garhi Yaseen government hospital.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ghani, Siddique, Ghaffar, and Hashim Marfani.

So far, more than 20 people in Shikarpur have lost their lives in clashes like these. Residents of the city have demanded that the police intervene and put an end to the violence.