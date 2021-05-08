Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Four labourers injured in Rahim Yar Khan bridge collapse

Faulty material used in construction

Posted: May 8, 2021
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Four labourers were injured after an under construction bridge in Rahim Yar Khan's Ehsanpur collapsed Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, faulty and expired material was used in the construction of the bridge which led to the collapse.

The labourers working on it fell into the stream after the collapse. They were rescued and rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Following this, the contractor of the project escaped. The police have launched an investigation.

