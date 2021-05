At least four Frontier Corps men were killed in a gun attack in Balochistan’s Zhob district on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

FC soldiers were busy fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Manzakai sector, when they were ambushed from across the border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan, according to the ISPR.

The injured troops were shifted to CMH Quetta.