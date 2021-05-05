Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Four FC personnel martyred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Six officers injured

Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Four Frontier Corps officers were martyred and six injured after terrorists opened fire at them near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan's Zhob Wednesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists opened fire from across the border. The FC personnel were working on fencing the border when they were attacked. The injured officers and bodies have been rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta. The martyred officers have been identified as constable Noor Zaman, sepoy Shakeel Abbasi, sepoy Ehsanullah, and sepoy Rahib Sultan. Pakistan is installing fences on the border with Afghanistan to stop people from illegally crossing the border. So far, 182 kilometers of the border has been fenced. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Four Frontier Corps officers were martyred and six injured after terrorists opened fire at them near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists opened fire from across the border. The FC personnel were working on fencing the border when they were attacked.

The injured officers and bodies have been rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta.

The martyred officers have been identified as constable Noor Zaman, sepoy Shakeel Abbasi, sepoy Ehsanullah, and sepoy Rahib Sultan.

Pakistan is installing fences on the border with Afghanistan to stop people from illegally crossing the border. So far, 182 kilometers of the border has been fenced.

