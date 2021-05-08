Former KP spokesperson Ajmal Wazir cleared of corruption charges

He was removed from the post in June 2020

An audio recording of Wazir and the owner of an advertising agency regarding commission for a deal had surfaced in June 2020. It had led to his removal from the post.

The audio recording was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after which he had ordered a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the matter.

However, the commission could not confirm the veracity of the audio tape. It could also not establish Wazir's link with the audio clip either.

"My innocence has been proven today," Wazir told SAMAA TV Saturday. "I have succeeded today."

He said the audio recording was a conspiracy against him, yet he presented himself for accountability in line with PM Khan's vision.