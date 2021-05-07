Former federal minister Prince Mohyuddin Baloch Baloch dies in Karachi

Former federal minister and chief of Baloch Rabita Ittefaq Prince Mohyuddin Ahmedzai Baloch died at a private hospital in Karachi Thursday night.

Baloch, who served as a federal minister for nine years under dictator General Ziaul Haq, is the father-in-law of Khan of Kalat Mir Agha Suleman Daud and maternal uncle of Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan.

His family members said that he was suffering from kidney problems for a few years now. He was recently admitted to a private hospital in Karachi.

The funeral prayers were offered during Zuhr prayers on Friday in Kalat and he was laid to rest at his family’s royal graveyard.

Many politicians and renowned personalities attended the funeral.

