Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Former Balochistan CM’s family members injured in Ziarat accident

No deaths, serious injuries reported

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Balochistan CM’s family members injured in Ziarat accident

The family members of former Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri were injured after their car overturned in Ziarat’s Domera on Friday.

Levies forces reached the site immediately and rescued the people inside the car. They claimed that the car overturned after its brakes failed.

Zehri’s family members were travelling to Ziarat on a tourist visit.

On May 7, the Balochistan government decided to impose a one-week lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases across the province.

The provincial government said, in a notification, that all businesses, tourist spots, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed. The notification even said that tourist spots such as Ziarat, Bolan, Moola Chootak, Liaquat Park, Benazir Park among others will remain closed for the public.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ziarat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.