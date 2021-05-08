Former Balochistan CM’s family members injured in Ziarat accident

The family members of former Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri were injured after their car overturned in Ziarat’s Domera on Friday.

Levies forces reached the site immediately and rescued the people inside the car. They claimed that the car overturned after its brakes failed.

Zehri’s family members were travelling to Ziarat on a tourist visit.

On May 7, the Balochistan government decided to impose a one-week lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases across the province.

The provincial government said, in a notification, that all businesses, tourist spots, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed. The notification even said that tourist spots such as Ziarat, Bolan, Moola Chootak, Liaquat Park, Benazir Park among others will remain closed for the public.

