Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days, SC rules

KP government had submitted the petition

Posted: May 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days, SC rules

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has given the Ministry of Industries and Production two days to fix the price of oxygen cylinders across the country.

The petition was submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The KP advocate-general argued the provincial government has been facing problems procuring oxygen as suppliers have been selling cylinders at the price of their choice. The petition asked DRAG to fix the price.

The DRAP, however, said that they can’t issue instructions as it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

The court also ordered the ministry to submit a report on the way the prices have been set. Provincial governments should not face any problems in this regard, the bench said.

Related: Pakistan consuming 90% of oxygen it produces: PM’s aide

The price of 55cft, 120cft and 240cft empty cylinders are Rs10,000, Rs15,000 and Rs23,000, respectively while they are filled at Rs400, Rs1,200 and Rs1,800.   

Suppliers have said that a cylinder shortage can be expected in Pakistan if the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter in Lahore, oxygen consumption in eight government hospitals increased 35% in just one week. At Mayo Hospital, a 66% increase in daily oxygen consumption was recorded.

The chief coordinator for Covid in Punjab Dr. Asad Aslam said that oxygen use had doubled in just one week. He added that there was no interruption in the supply of cylinders to hospitals.

