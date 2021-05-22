Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Five injured in 15-vehicle collision in Sheikhupura

Case registered against six farmers

Posted: May 22, 2021
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Five people were injured following a 15-vehicle collission near Sheikhurpura's Qila Sattar Shah Saturday morning.

The vehicles included 13 cars and two buses. The injured have been shifted to the DHQ hospital.

The motorway police said that the accident occurred because of low visibility on the road after farmers reportedly burned their crop. Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. This practice is known as stubble burning. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

A case has been registered against six farmers.

Tell us what you think:

