It is situated at the Gaddafi Stadium

First Lady Bushra Bibi inaugurated on Saturday the Sheikh Abul Hassan Shazli Sufism, Science and Technology Research Hub in Lahore.

The centre has a library that offers free memberships, and access to 150 million e-theses and 78 international e-journals.

It has an auditorium, reading room and internet facility too.

