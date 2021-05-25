Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fire erupts in woods near Punjab’s Shakargarh

Engulfs woods spread over 200 acres

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A fire erupted in woods near Punjab's Shakargarh Tuesday afternoon, rescue officials said.

The blaze engulfed trees and plants spread over an area of 200 acres, according to rescue officials.

Firefighters have been busy dousing the blaze for the last four hours.

Strong winds have been spreading the blaze to other parts.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Residents of the area told SAMAA TV that a fire erupted at the same place some three ago too.

They demanded the authorities investigate the matter and ascertain the cause of blaze.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire Punjab shakargarh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fire, Punjab, Shakargarh, jungle
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.