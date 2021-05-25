Fire erupts in woods near Punjab’s Shakargarh

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The blaze engulfed trees and plants spread over an area of 200 acres, according to rescue officials.

Firefighters have been busy dousing the blaze for the last four hours.

Strong winds have been spreading the blaze to other parts.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Residents of the area told SAMAA TV that a fire erupted at the same place some three ago too.

They demanded the authorities investigate the matter and ascertain the cause of blaze.