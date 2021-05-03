Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words

Video of fight went viral over the weekend

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has admitted that the words she used to tell off Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf in Sialkot over price gouging in a Ramazan subsidy bazaar were not right. If the spirit of the holy month is of self-reflection and forgiveness, then nothing exemplified it more perhaps than Firdous Apa's live apology on national television Monday afternoon.

Social media exploded on Sunday when a video of Firdous Ashiq Awan shouting at AC Sadaf was circulated. People quickly divided into two camps: those pro-civil service and those against.

"What happened to you?" asked SAMAA TV's anchor in the pre-iftar transmission on Monday.

"Yes, it was a ghair munasib jumla," said Firdous. "But you are human and get angry and the environment there..." She referred to the sweltering heat, the anger of the crowd over the high prices and said that the government was being abused. The real issue was the bazaar's organisation, she said. The AC sahiba was sitting in an air-conditioned car. "I was drowning in sweat, For me, the people's anger and the Ramzan heat got to me."

In the video, Firdous was seen shouting at the AC over the quality of fruit being sold at the market. Watch the video here.

"See along with all this you should keep in mind, that I am a representative of the people," Firdous replied. "Not a product of the drawing room. I don't sit in a drawing room and do politics."

Firdous was severely criticized and lauded in equal measure. Pro-PTI people felt that she was right to haul up the AC over price gouging.

"If people are drowning in sweat for one kilogram of sugar, that is not the PM's vision," said Firdous.

On the other hand, civil servants on Twitter condemned the harsh tone and said that Firdous could have conveyed her point differently. Others questioned whether it even made sense for district, deputy and assistant commissioners to still be doing the out-dated task of checking prices in bazaars in a free market economy.

Who is Sonia Sadaf, the Assistant Commissioner in Sialkot? She has a Master's of Public Administration from Cornell University, a BBA from the University of Arkansas and a BBA Honors from University of Central Punjab. She is a UGRAD Fellow, a Fulbright scholar and worked for the World Bank.


FaceBook WhatsApp
AC Sonia Sadaf Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.