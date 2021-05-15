Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Firdous Ashiq Awan: Pakistan’s coolest viral video-producing khala

Her family loves her quirky videos

Posted: May 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Don't ask Special Assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan to go shopping or cook.

She's always too busy to step into the kitchen but isn't too picky with food, her sister said in an interview with SAMAA TV. "She eats whatever is cooked at home."

Awan's sisters revealed that she hardly ever goes shopping. All her suits are designed by them. Even the ones the politician wears at press conferences and meetings.

The special assistant's nieces, nephews, and daughter love the way she does out-of-the-box public interaction. "I loved it when she rode that police bike," her niece said. "It gives out the message that even women can ride bikes."

These videos are not just popular among the family's children but also their friends. Every time Awan does something different, my friends have those videos, her niece added. Firdous apa acknowledged that the younger generation got news faster than it took for her to tell them.

One of their favorite videos is the one in which Awan executed a karate chop at a stack of tiles with a single hit.

Recently on Mother's Day, the children surprised Awan with pictures from these videos, balloons, and cake. They sliced and diced up her most viral videos and gave them to her as a present.

As much as Awan wants her children to go into politics, her daughter is a shy MBBS student.

Talking about PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, Awan said that the people who live in Pakistan should celebrate Eid in the country as well - with social distancing though.

She urged people to follow SOPs throughout the celebrations. "Make sure you abide by the measures so that you can enjoy the festivities with your family and not behind bars."

Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
