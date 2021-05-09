Fawad, Met Office say Eid Friday, Ruet-e-Hilal to sit Wednesday

Eid-ul-Fitr across Pakistan will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has pronounced. He has been back by the Meteorological department. However, Pakistanis will wait with bated breath to see if the Islamic moon-sighting committee will also reach the same conclusion.

“The final announcement of Eid will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. “But according to the calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the moon will be sighted on (Thursday) May 13 and Eid will be on May 14.”

اگرچہ عید کا حتمی اعلان رویت ھلال کمیٹی نے کرنا ہے لیکن @MinistryofST کے بنائے گئے کیلنڈر اور Ruet App (رویت) کے مطابق چاند 13 مئ کو نظر آ پائے گا اور عید 14 مئ کو ہو گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2021

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Tuesday, the 29th of Ramazan (May 12), to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Islamabad. It will be headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of zonal committees will be held according to their schedule.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has, on the other hand, predicted that the Shawal moon will appear after midnight on Tuesday.

“There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday,” the Met department forecast added.

Eid 2021

Pakistanis will spend Eid this year under a nationwide lockdown. The decision was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre as the country battles with the third wave of the deadly virus.

“These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus,” Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar tweeted.

Businesses, hotels, and restaurants as well as markets and parks will be closed, while public transport between provinces and within cities has been halted.

The military has been mobilised to monitor the restrictions.

Pakistan has recorded more than 850,000 infections and 18,600 deaths so far. Health officials have warned that hospitals are operating at close to capacity and they have rushed to increase the number of intensive care beds.

International flights have been slashed and border crossings with Iran and Afghanistan closed, except for trade.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.