Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fawad, Met Office say Eid Friday, Ruet-e-Hilal to sit Wednesday

Pakistan to observe Eid under lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Fawad, Met Office say Eid Friday, Ruet-e-Hilal to sit Wednesday

Photo: File

Eid-ul-Fitr across Pakistan will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has pronounced. He has been back by the Meteorological department. However, Pakistanis will wait with bated breath to see if the Islamic moon-sighting committee will also reach the same conclusion.

“The final announcement of Eid will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. “But according to the calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the moon will be sighted on (Thursday) May 13 and Eid will be on May 14.”

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Tuesday, the 29th of Ramazan (May 12), to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Islamabad. It will be headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of zonal committees will be held according to their schedule.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has, on the other hand, predicted that the Shawal moon will appear after midnight on Tuesday.

“There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday,” the Met department forecast added.

Eid 2021

Pakistanis will spend Eid this year under a nationwide lockdown. The decision was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre as the country battles with the third wave of the deadly virus.

“These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus,” Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar tweeted.

Businesses, hotels, and restaurants as well as markets and parks will be closed, while public transport between provinces and within cities has been halted.

The military has been mobilised to monitor the restrictions.

Pakistan has recorded more than 850,000 infections and 18,600 deaths so far. Health officials have warned that hospitals are operating at close to capacity and they have rushed to increase the number of intensive care beds.

International flights have been slashed and border crossings with Iran and Afghanistan closed, except for trade.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eid 2021 fawad chaudhry shawal moon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Eid in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, shawal moon, ruet e hilaal committee, ministry of science and technology, coronavirus, eid 2021, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.