Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Family of 10 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Tensions in Jerusalem rose after Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Family of 10 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Photo: AFP

A family of 10 were killed early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said. 

Eight children and two women, all belonging to the Abu Hatab family, were killed in the three-storey building in Shati refugee camp that collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

Tensions in Jerusalem, which is considered a holy site for Jews, Muslims and Christians, have been running high since Israeli riot police attacked Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramazan in the city’s worst disturbances since 2017.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawn calls for de-escalation from the international community and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.

Sirens, evacuation

Adding to the sense of chaos, a huge fire engulfed trees in the compound that houses the mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and the Golden Dome on the Temple Mount sacred to Jews.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, earlier Monday warned Israel to withdraw all its forces from the mosque compound and the east Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah, where looming evictions of Palestinian families have fuelled angry protests.

Sirens wailed across Jerusalem just after the 1500 GMT deadline set by Hamas as people in Jerusalem, including lawmakers in the Knesset legislature, evacuated into bunkers, amid warnings over loudspeakers.

A spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing the Qassam Brigades said that “a volley of rockets was fired towards the enemy in occupied Jerusalem in response to its crimes and aggression on the holy city and repression of its residents in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa mosque”.

“This is a message that the enemy must understand well: if you respond we will respond, and if you escalate we will escalate.”

The United States said it “condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours. This is an unacceptable escalation.”

A house in Beit Nekofa, about 10 kilometres (six miles) west of central Jerusalem, was also damaged by rocket fire, AFP TV reported.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that, separate to the rockets, “as a result of an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza, an Israeli civilian in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured” in the Gaza border area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gaza Israeli attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Isarel attack on Gaza, Palestine attacks, gaza, Israel, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Today's outlook: Pakistan's Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.