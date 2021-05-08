Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away

Benazir Bhutto said to have been his patient

Posted: May 8, 2021
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
One of Karachi’s most famous gynaecologists, Dr Faridoon Setna, FRCOG, has passed away, according to information on Saturday.

Dr Sethna was the Clinical Director of The Fertility Clinic. He was a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, UK and did his training in Scotland. He was the former Medical Superintendent of the Lady Dufferin Hospital, in Karachi, and was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the field of maternal medicine in Pakistan.

He worked in the field for over 50 years and was known for dealing with high-risk obstetrics, complex gynecological problems and infertility treatments. He was one of the most experienced practitioners in Pakistan in the field of infertility and helped hundreds of couples to conceive through IVF.

“Heartbroken that old friend,comrade, doctor, and humanitarian par excellence, Dr Faridoon Setna passed away,” Senator Sherry Rehman wrote on Twitter. “His philanthropy was legendary.”

Sindh CM’s adviser Murtaza Wahab called it terrible news, adding that Dr Setna was his family doctor.

“Visited his clinic many times & was always surprised to see people from all strata of society come to him,” he said. “A very kind & humane professional who will always be remembered.”

This story will be updated with Sarosh prayer timings.

Dr Feridoon Setna Karachi
 
