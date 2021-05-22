Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Fake medicine claims three lives in Multan, quack arrested

Three children killed

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
A quack was arrested Saturday morning for prescribing fake medicine to three children in Multan’s Hamidpur Kanora.

All three children died at Nishtar Hospital Friday night.

A man named Khadim Hussain said that he took his three children to the quack to treat their cough. He gave them all the same medicine.

Hussain said that his 10-year-old daughter Tahira died on the spot, while his sons, seven-year-old Danish and Muneeb, died during treatment. He then registered a case against the quack.

The police arrested the quack, identified as Suleman, and sealed his clinic.

Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
