Fake medicine claims three lives in Multan, quack arrested

A quack was arrested Saturday morning for prescribing fake medicine to three children in Multan’s Hamidpur Kanora.

All three children died at Nishtar Hospital Friday night.

A man named Khadim Hussain said that he took his three children to the quack to treat their cough. He gave them all the same medicine.

Hussain said that his 10-year-old daughter Tahira died on the spot, while his sons, seven-year-old Danish and Muneeb, died during treatment. He then registered a case against the quack.

The police arrested the quack, identified as Suleman, and sealed his clinic.