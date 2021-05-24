Every Sindh district to get NADRA registration office: Asad Umar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The government will build NADRA registration offices in every district of Sindh, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has promised.

He inaugurated a centre in Sobho Dero on Monday. Initially, the people of Sobho Dero had to travel to Gumbat for all their NADRA-related work.

"The plan is to bring NADRA offices closer to people, no matter where they live," Umar said. "We will ensure that services provided at these centres are up to the mark as well."

He pointed out that people are repeatedly having trouble acquiring succession certificates. "The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 has enabled NADRA to issue these certificates to people."

Previously, civil judges used to issue them and the process would take years. Legal heirs will now just have to show the family registration certificate and the succession certificate will be issued to them in 15 days.

Letter of administration and succession certificates are obtained by the legal heirs of a deceased person in order to inherit their property.

"We have fulfilled the promised Prime Minister Imran Khan made to you on his visit to Sukkur last month," Umar said. "Many schemes such as this will be introduced in Sindh soon."

