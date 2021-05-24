Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Every Sindh district to get NADRA registration office: Asad Umar

He inaugurated a centre in Sobho Dero

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The government will build NADRA registration offices in every district of Sindh, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has promised.

He inaugurated a centre in Sobho Dero on Monday. Initially, the people of Sobho Dero had to travel to Gumbat for all their NADRA-related work.

"The plan is to bring NADRA offices closer to people, no matter where they live," Umar said. "We will ensure that services provided at these centres are up to the mark as well."

He pointed out that people are repeatedly having trouble acquiring succession certificates. "The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 has enabled NADRA to issue these certificates to people."

Related: NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks

Previously, civil judges used to issue them and the process would take years. Legal heirs will now just have to show the family registration certificate and the succession certificate will be issued to them in 15 days.

Letter of administration and succession certificates are obtained by the legal heirs of a deceased person in order to inherit their property. 

"We have fulfilled the promised Prime Minister Imran Khan made to you on his visit to Sukkur last month," Umar said. "Many schemes such as this will be introduced in Sindh soon."

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asad umar nadra
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Asad Umar, NADRA registration office, NADRA, Sobho Dero, Sindh districts, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.