Eight-year-old found dead in Jhang, case registered against neighbour

Suspect on the run

SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo: File

An eight-year-old was found dead in Jhang late Friday evening.

The child’s family said that she had gone missing after she went to meet her friends on Eid Thursday afternoon. The family searched for her everywhere and approached the police to file a missing person complaint.

The child’s body was found outside the house the next day. Her father registered a case against their neighbour and his accomplice and accused them of kidnapping and murdering his daughter.

The body has been moved to the district headquarters hospital for its postmortem examination.

The DPO has ordered an immediate inquiry in the case. He remarked that the suspects will be arrested soon.

