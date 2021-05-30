Eight drown after van falls into Chitral river

Eight people drowned after a passenger van fell into Chitral’s Yarkhun River early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, 10 passengers were on board the vehicle. The accident took place when the van was crossing a bridge above the river.

Two people were rescued by people living in the neighbourhood. They have been identified as Haji Wali and Muhammad Irshad. The latter hails from Pakpattan.

A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies of the remaining passengers. They have been identified as Asrar Ahmed, Mrs Shehzad, Ejaz Wali, Sultan, Umeed Nabi, Mughal, Deedarudin and his wife.

