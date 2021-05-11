Eid prayer SOPs: Worshippers to bring own mat, hugging prohibited

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced guidelines for people to follow when to go to mosques to say their prayers on Eidul Fitr.

The SOPs said that prayers should be held on open grounds and if people are offering prayers at mosques then they should be ventilated.

Mosques and Eidgahs will have to install thermal scanners at their entrances.

Those above the age of 50 and children, especially those who are ill, have been instructed to say their prayers at home.

People will have to pray six feet apart from each other and discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging are prohibited.

Prayers might be held twice in places where large numbers of people turn up. Worshipers have been asked to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablutions at home. Everyone entering mosques has to wear a face mask.

