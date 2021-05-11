Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Eid prayer SOPs: Worshippers to bring own mat, hugging prohibited

NCOC has issued them

Posted: May 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eid prayer SOPs: Worshippers to bring own mat, hugging prohibited

Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced guidelines for people to follow when to go to mosques to say their prayers on Eidul Fitr.

The SOPs said that prayers should be held on open grounds and if people are offering prayers at mosques then they should be ventilated.

Mosques and Eidgahs will have to install thermal scanners at their entrances.

Those above the age of 50 and children, especially those who are ill, have been instructed to say their prayers at home.

People will have to pray six feet apart from each other and discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging are prohibited.

Prayers might be held twice in places where large numbers of people turn up. Worshipers have been asked to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablutions at home. Everyone entering mosques has to wear a face mask.

To know about Eid timings in your city, click here.

