Eid 2021: K-electric extends due date for bill payment

Date extended to May 20

Posted: May 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eid 2021: K-electric extends due date for bill payment

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
K-Electric has extended the due date for the payment of electricity bills that came out on May 10 and May 11. The final date to pay the bills has been extended to May 20 without any late payment sub-charge. The decision was taken by the company to facilitate people during the third wave of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown from May 9 to May 16. In order to facilitate consumers during Eid holidays, K-Electric has extended the deadline for payments of electricity bills to 20th May 2021.Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, consumers are also encouraged to pay their bills online.#KEOnlineBillPayment pic.twitter.com/aj20FcLweu— KE (@KElectricPk) May 6, 2021 Before Ramazan commenced, K-Electric CEO Moonis Elahi promised that no load-shedding will take plan during the holy month, especially during iftar and sehri. No additional load-shedding will take place in summers as well, he added. In the summers, the electricity demand is expected to reach 3,400 megawatts for which the company is prepared. According to KE distribution officer Amir Zia, by 2023 the company will curb load-shedding on 93% of its feeders.
K-Electric has extended the due date for the payment of electricity bills that came out on May 10 and May 11.

The final date to pay the bills has been extended to May 20 without any late payment sub-charge.

The decision was taken by the company to facilitate people during the third wave of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown from May 9 to May 16.

Before Ramazan commenced, K-Electric CEO Moonis Elahi promised that no load-shedding will take plan during the holy month, especially during iftar and sehri.

No additional load-shedding will take place in summers as well, he added. In the summers, the electricity demand is expected to reach 3,400 megawatts for which the company is prepared. According to KE distribution officer Amir Zia, by 2023 the company will curb load-shedding on 93% of its feeders.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Electricity Bills K-Electric
