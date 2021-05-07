Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Eid 2021: Asad Umar advises people to #StayHomeStaySafe

Says timely decisions have protected the country

Celebrate the last few days of Ramazan and upcoming Eidul Fitr with caution and simplicity, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said. In a tweet on Friday, he said that timely decisions have protected the county from worse situations such as the one in India. "Let's spend this most important time together carefully," the minister urged, wishing people Jummatul Wida. رمضان المبارک کے آخری چند دن اور عید سادگی اور احتیاط سے منائیے. اللہ کے کرم سے اور بروقت فیصلوں سے ہمارے ملک میں وہ حالات نہیں ہوئے جو پڑوس میں ہیں. آئیں مل کر اس اہم ترین وقت کو احتیاط سے گزاریں. جمعتہ الوداع مبارک. #StayHomeStaySafe— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 7, 2021 On Thursday, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Faisal Sultan said that a very risky period is coming with the upcoming Eid holidays and the end of Ramazan. "We are in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability, these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us," he pointed out. The government has announced strict restrictions for Eid holidays starting May 8 to May 16. Tourist spots, markets, shops, and public transport has been closed. Pakistan reported 140 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported. The total death toll in the country has crossed 18,000, while the infection rate was recorded at 9.58%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Celebrate the last few days of Ramazan and upcoming Eidul Fitr with caution and simplicity, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Friday, he said that timely decisions have protected the county from worse situations such as the one in India. “Let’s spend this most important time together carefully,” the minister urged, wishing people Jummatul Wida.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Faisal Sultan said that a very risky period is coming with the upcoming Eid holidays and the end of Ramazan.

“We are in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability, these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us,” he pointed out.

The government has announced strict restrictions for Eid holidays starting May 8 to May 16. Tourist spots, markets, shops, and public transport has been closed.

Pakistan reported 140 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported. The total death toll in the country has crossed 18,000, while the infection rate was recorded at 9.58%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
