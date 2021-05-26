Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

ECNEC approves Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway construction

It is part of PM's Sindh package

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
ECNEC approves Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway construction

Photo: File

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The committee made the decision in a meeting held in Sukkur.

Umar said in a tweet that the National Highway Authority will soon open bids for the contract. The project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. The Rs446 billion package was announced in April.

The project has already been approved by the Public Private Partnership Authority, Umar said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ecnec sukkur-hyderabad motorway
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ecnec, asad umar, hyderabad-sukkur motorway
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.