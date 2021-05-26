ECNEC approves Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway construction

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The committee made the decision in a meeting held in Sukkur.

Umar said in a tweet that the National Highway Authority will soon open bids for the contract. The project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. The Rs446 billion package was announced in April.

The project has already been approved by the Public Private Partnership Authority, Umar said.