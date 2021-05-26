Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Cylinder blast destroys part of five-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Several reported injured

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A cylinder blast destroyed part of a five-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, police and rescue officials said late Wednesday.

The shed of the building collapsed after the explosion. The incident occurred in Liaquatabad no. 9 area.

Several people were injured, while a motorbike was completely crushed in its wake.

“A cylinder exploded here and all these things came crashing down,” an eyewitness, who identified himself as Rizwan, told SAMAA Digital.

“It injured the ones at the top of the building as well as the passers-by.”

Police and rescue teams immediately reached the site. The wounded persons were shifted to hospital.

— This is a developing story, more details to follow soon.

