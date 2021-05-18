Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Cyclone Tauktae: Thar witnesses rain, thunderstorm

Downpour to continue till May 20

Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Light rain along with thunder and dust storm was reported in Thar and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heavy downpour in Thar, Mirpurkhas, and Thatta on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain the same till May 20.

Earlier in the day, the Met office said Cyclone Tauktae is 580km away from Karachi's coastal belt. The sea storm has already hit India's Mumbai and Gujarat.

If the cyclone crosses India’s Gujrat, then its outer peripheral effect will be on Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Sanghar districts. Thatta, Badin, and Mirpurkhas will receive a heavy rainfall of 70 to 90 mm each, Umerkot 80 to 100, while Tharparkar will receive very heavy rainfall of 230 to 250 mm.

The temperature in Karachi soared to 43 degrees on Tuesday. The weather is expected to get better by Wednesday.

 
