Cyclone Tauktae: No rain in Karachi, mercury hits 42 degrees

Alert issued in Badin, Thatta

Posted: May 17, 2021
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the mercury in Karachi will cross 40 degrees on Monday.

Hot winds are expected to blow in the city at the speed of 9km/hr. Presently, the temperature of the city is 34 degrees with 21% humidity.

Karachi’s weather turned hot on Sunday due to the effects of Cyclone Tauktae and mercury climber to 42 degrees. According to weather department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, there was no forecast for rain in the city as the sea storm has moved away from Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Downpour is expected in Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and other parts of Sindh. An alert has been issued and fishermen have been instructed to stay out of waters till May 20.

“In Karachi, the temperatures will rise to 44 or 45 degrees,” Sarfaraz added.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

