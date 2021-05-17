Cyclone Tauktae: No rain in Karachi, mercury hits 42 degrees

Alert issued in Badin, Thatta
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the mercury in Karachi will cross 40 degrees on Monday.
Hot winds are expected to blow in the city at the speed of 9km/hr. Presently, the temperature of the city is 34 degrees with 21% humidity.
Karachi’s weather turned hot on Sunday due to the effects of Cyclone Tauktae and mercury climber to 42 degrees. According to weather department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, there was no forecast for rain in the city as the sea storm has moved away from Pakistan’s coastal belt.
Downpour is expected in Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and other parts of Sindh. An alert has been issued and fishermen have been instructed to stay out of waters till May 20.
“In Karachi, the temperatures will rise to 44 or 45 degrees,” Sarfaraz added.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.