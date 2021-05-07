Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Customs field offices to remain open on May 8-10: FBR

SBP asks concerned bank branches to remain open too

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Customs field offices to remain open on May 8-10: FBR

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

All Customs field offices will remain open from May 8 to May 11, the Federal Board of Revenue announced Friday.

The decision has been made to facilitate exports and other trade activities, it said in a statement.

The State Bank of Pakistan has also directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open from May 8 to May 11.

Half of all bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on May 10 and May 11, according to the SBP. They will deal with the public between 9am and 2pm.

The decision was made to fulfill banking needs of the masses during the Eid holidays. The federal government has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 15.

The central bank previously announced that bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on Saturday, May 8.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Customs fbr Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Customs, FBR, field offices, Eid, banks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.