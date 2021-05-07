Customs field offices to remain open on May 8-10: FBR

All Customs field offices will remain open from May 8 to May 11, the Federal Board of Revenue announced Friday.

The decision has been made to facilitate exports and other trade activities, it said in a statement.

The State Bank of Pakistan has also directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open from May 8 to May 11.

Half of all bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on May 10 and May 11, according to the SBP. They will deal with the public between 9am and 2pm.

The decision was made to fulfill banking needs of the masses during the Eid holidays. The federal government has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 15.

The central bank previously announced that bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on Saturday, May 8.