CTD arrests ‘terrorists’ from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

They belong to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army

Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: File

The Counter-Terrorism Department and Sindh Rangers arrested four terror suspects near Pehlwan Chowrangi in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Wednesday.

According to a CTD press release, the suspects, identified as Sajjad Ali Channa, Mohsin Raza Channa, Noshad Ali, and Aslam Baig, were arrested during a raid. Hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were seized from their possession as well.

The terrorists belonged to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army and were involved in multiple attacks on Rangers vehicles and check posts.

The suspects were attending multiple protests for missing persons in Sindh, the police claimed. During questioning, they confessed to the following crimes:

  • March 2020 – Murder of Nasrullah Pathan Jamali Gothwala
  • February 29, 2020 – Attack on Inspector Amir Riaz

Cases under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and the Sindh Arms Act, 2013 have been registered.

