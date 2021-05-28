Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Criticising ISI has become fashion for Western media: Pakistan minister

Says people name intelligence agencies to seek asylum abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that criticising Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, has become a fashion for the Western media.

Chaudhry said this in an interview with Stephen Sackur on BBC HARDtalk. He contested the claims about press freedom and protection of journalists in the country.

"Pakistan is probably one of the freest states as far as the media is concerned," the minister said. "We have about 43 international channels, including the BBC, here in Pakistan."

The country has 112 private channels, 258 FM stations and 1,569 print publications, he said, adding that the size of media itself defies claims about press freedom in Pakistan.

"It's a bit fashionable for the Western media to accuse ISI every time such incidents happen," Chaudhry said.

"And I know that there has been a history of people using and taking names of intelligence agencies to get immigration."

Chaudhry's comments came days after journalist Asad Ali Toor was brutally assaulted by unidentified men at his Islamabad home.

Footage of a CCTV camera outside Toor’s apartment showed three men exiting his house. Later, the journalist was seen coming out of the flat with his hands and feet tied with clothes.

Toor is known for his court reporting and criticism of the establishment. He runs his own YouTube channel.

This was the third such incident in Islamabad in the recent past.

Absar Alam, a veteran journalist and the former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority chairman, was shot and injured in the city last month.

In July 2020, another journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted from outside his wife’s school in Islamabad’s G-6 sector.

His abduction was caught on a CCTV camera too. Jan was taken away by several men in black uniforms and plainclothes.

He was, however, released by his abductors after 12 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry isi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, ISI, Fawad Chaudhry, Western media, BBC, Hard Talk, Asad Toor, journalist, press freedom, media
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.